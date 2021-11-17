Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 49,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.