Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,034 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Crane worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

