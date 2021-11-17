Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.50

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.