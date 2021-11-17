RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.