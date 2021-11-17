RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $203.04 million and $2.82 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

