Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.