Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) versus BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Head to Head Survey

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.77%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.35 -$25.29 million $0.86 22.15 BBQ $121.44 million 1.18 $4.95 million $1.87 7.40

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70% BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BBQ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

