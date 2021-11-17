RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.84 ($38.64) and last traded at €32.94 ($38.75). 3,374,672 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.23 ($39.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

