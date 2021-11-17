SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $334,794.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.90 or 1.00960990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.03 or 0.07108175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,073,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,730 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.