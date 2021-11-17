Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

NYSE:SFE opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.