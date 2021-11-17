SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $157,102.39 and approximately $327.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,778,137 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

