SakeToken Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $29,620.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

SakeToken

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

