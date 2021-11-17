Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.11

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 13573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

