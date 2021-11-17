Samuel C. Wilson Sells 3,446 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

