Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

