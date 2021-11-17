Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
