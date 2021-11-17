Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.30

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 156395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $933,299. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

