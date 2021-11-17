Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

