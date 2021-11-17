Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Douglas S. Ingram Acquires 25,026 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

