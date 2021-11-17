Scala (XLA) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1,383.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

