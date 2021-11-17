Scanetchain (SWC) One Day Volume Tops $48.00

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Scanetchain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $10,138.24 and approximately $48.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scanetchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scanetchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanetchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.