Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

SLB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 191,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,304. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.