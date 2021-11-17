Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.72

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €141.72 ($166.73) and traded as high as €156.32 ($183.91). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €156.24 ($183.81), with a volume of 503,253 shares trading hands.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.33 ($178.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

