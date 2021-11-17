Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

