Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in October

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $$42.35 on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

