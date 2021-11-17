Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.98

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 23497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

