Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

