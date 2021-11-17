Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

