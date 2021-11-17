Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

