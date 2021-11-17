Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 172,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

