Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

