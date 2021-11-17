Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:SWM opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

