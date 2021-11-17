Scotiabank Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$29.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,265. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
