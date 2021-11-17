Scotiabank Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$29.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,265. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

