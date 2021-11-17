Searle & CO. Acquires 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,131,618. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

ROK stock opened at $344.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.