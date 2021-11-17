Searle & CO. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 31.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

