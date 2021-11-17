SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

SEAS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

