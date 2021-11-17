SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.
SEAS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
