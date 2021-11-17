Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.44. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 16,764,833 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

