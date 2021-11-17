Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in October

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 55,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,770. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seiko Epson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.