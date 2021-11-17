Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.31. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $700.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

