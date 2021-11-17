SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 427,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

