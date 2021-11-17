Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 145.2% in October

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 828,600 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the October 14th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ASAI opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

