Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

ST stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

