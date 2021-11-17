Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.23

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $105.34, with a volume of 275699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.