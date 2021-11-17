Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $103.63 million and approximately $184.11 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

