Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.2873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

