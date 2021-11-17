Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$336.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

