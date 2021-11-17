Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in October

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHZHY stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

