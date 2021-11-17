Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in October

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHZHY stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.
About Shenzhou International Group
