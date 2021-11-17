SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $26.43 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

