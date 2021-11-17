Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.83

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

