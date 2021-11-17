Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

