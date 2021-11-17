Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Drops By 61.1%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ABMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile
